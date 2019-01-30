Loud Booms Reported in Chicago-Area Amid Historic Deep Freeze Could Be ‘Frost Quakes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a deep freeze enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday, some people in the Chicago area reported hearing loud booms or banging sounds overnight.

That sound possibly could have come from cryoseisms, or frost quakes, according to KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago.

So, here's how a frost quake happens:

First, the ground has to be saturated with water -- like it is in the Chicago-area right currently with all the snow being dumped in the region. When there's a sudden drop in temperature, the water freezes and expands.

The expansion and pressure build up causes stress on the frozen soil and rocks around it, and creates a boom noise, according to the station.

Area you hearing loud bangs? Some of those could be Cryoseisms! AKA Frost Quakes! @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/I3cRIS4hdC — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 30, 2019

WGN posted about frost quakes on social media, and numerous viewers commented about hearing them.

"

Another viewer commented: "I was up all night thinking it was the pipes, roof or the furnace!"