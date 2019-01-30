× Man Gets Into Fistfight With Deputies at Liquor Store Gutted by Camp Fire; 2 Arrested

Two men were arrested in the ruins of a convenience store destroyed by the Camp fire after one of the men punched a deputy in the face, authorities said Tuesday.

On Saturday evening, deputies patrolling the Camp fire burn area saw David Eugene Blood, 52, and Kenneth Wayne Zimmerman, 51, both of Magalia, in the parking lot of the Discount Liquor Store, which was destroyed by the Camp fire, Butte County sheriff’s officials said.

When deputies approached, Blood was walking out of the burned-out shell of the liquor store. He was in possession of property “obviously stolen from the business,” authorities said.

While deputies were trying to arrest Blood, he threatened to kill them and then struck one, the Sheriff’s Office said. He then engaged in a fight with the two deputies before he was detained and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, authorities said.

