Man Guilty of Gunning Down Woman Who Fought With His Mother in Garden Grove

An Orange County jury convicted a former fugitive of murder Wednesday for chasing down and fatally shooting a Garden Grove woman after she was involved in a fight with his mother, authorities said.

Nathaniel Joseph Liscano, 22, of Garden Grove was convicted of the Aug. 24, 2016, shooting death of 31-year-old Kellie Louise Nichol in the 13000 block of Purdy Street, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Nichol was described as a Trabuco Canyon resident who had been staying staying in Garden Grove.

“After a verbal and physical altercation between the victim and the defendant’s mother in front of the residence, the defendant pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face and chest,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement

“Nichol attempted to run away after the initial shots, but Liscano chased her and shot her three times in the back,” the statement said. He then fled, although the killer’s face was clearly depicted in surveillance camera images obtained by detectives.

Police initially arrested Liscano’s mother and brother in connection with the killing. An update on the status of their cases was not available Wednesday.

Liscano fled to Corpus Christi, Texas, where he was found and arrested by U.S. Marshals in September of 2016, prosecutors said.

He faces up to 50 years to life in state prison when he returns to court for sentencing on March 8.