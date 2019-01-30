Man Sought in Back-to-Back Robberies in West L.A.



Authorities on Wednesday sought the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing two West Los Angeles businesses over the weekend.

The first incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a store near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wellesley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man walked up to the cashier and lifted his shirt to show the handle of a black handgun in his waistband before placing a plastic bag on the counter and demanding cash, police said.

When the employee put the money in the bag, the man allegedly asked for lottery scratchers. Investigators said after the worker placed the scratchers in the bag, the perpetrator grabbed it and fled.

Around five hours later, the same man entered a gas station store about a mile away near Santa Monica Boulevard and Beloit Avenue.

Investigators said when the store worker did not understand the man’s demand for money, he again lifted his shirt and revealed the gun handle in his waistband. Wearing blue robber gloves, the robber again asked for lottery scratches in addition to the cash.

The man fled after the employee placed the scratchers and money inside the plastic blag he placed on the counter.

LAPD released surveillance video from one of the incidents. Detectives described him as a white man about 27 to 33 years old with short brown or red hair. He’s about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a “Hurley” logo, a dark jacket with a light-colored print on the foront, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Detective Witzer at 310-444-1529. Calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) during non-business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.