Man Arrested After Video Captures ‘Brutal’ Assault on 2 Young Women Near DTLA Hot Dog Stand: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a "brutal" assault on two young women in downtown Los Angeles that was captured on video, LAPD announced Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Arka Sangbarani Oroojian of Sylmar, turned himself in, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

He is being held on $90,000.

Oroojian is alleged to have been the man caught on a viral video punching two young women near a hot dog stand in the area of Spring and Sixth Streets, according to police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.