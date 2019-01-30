1 Killed in Fiery Crash Near Moreno Valley

One person died in a fiery head-on crash between an SUV and a big rig near Moreno Valley on Wednesday, officials said.

The intersection of Gillman Springs Road and Bridge Street in an unincorporated portion of Riverside County near Moreno Valley as seen in a Google Street View image in May of 2018.

The crash took place about 11 a.m. on Gillman Springs Road, near Bridge Street, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, officials said. It was not clear whether anyone else was hurt in the collision, which involved a big rig and a Dodge Durango. The Dodge burst into flames following the impact.

A road closure continued into the afternoon as officials investigated the scene and cleared wreckage, which included the Dodge’s engine, which was ripped from the SUV in the crash, logs show.

No further details were available.

 

 

 

