Pasadena Police Release Video of Officers Shooting at Armed Man With Outstanding Warrant

A video that shows officers shooting at an alleged gang member with an outstanding warrant in Pasadena earlier this month was released by the Pasadena Police Department Wednesday.

The suspect, Brandon Green, was not struck by gunfire and no officers were injured.

Surveillance video and footage from cameras worn by officers and placed in their patrol cars were compiled into a single edited video released by police.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of Jan. 11, when officers were doing surveillance and came across Green in the 1900 block of Raymond Avenue, according to police.

Pasadena police officials have described Green as a gang member with a history of gun possession arrests who had an outstanding warrant for a drug-related charge. He was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting.

Green, 29, can be seen walking along the residential street before officers start running after him, the footage shows. Police have said the officers started tracking him upon learning he had a gun.

A handgun is visible in Green’s right hand as he runs from police. Shots can be heard ringing out before another clip captures him falling to the ground as officers trail him from behind.

Lying face down on some grass, Green is approached by an officer pointing a gun at him before he is taken into custody.

Investigations into use of force by Pasadena police officers and ensuing hearings that decide whether the force was justified typically take up to a year, officials said.

No other details about this incident have been released.

Anyone with information can reach police at 626-744-4241 while anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

