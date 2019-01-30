Police Look for Man, Woman Who Allegedly Robbed People at Koreatown-Area Businesses

Police are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly robbed people at a church supply store and a shoe store in the Koreatown area earlier this month.

The first robbery occurred about 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 5. The pair browsed merchandise in a Catholic church supply store in the 3600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in Arlington Heights before the man pointed a gun at the clerk and forced her into a room at the back of the store. The woman then forced a customer into the office. The man held the victims in the office while the woman removed jewelry and placed them in her bag. Both suspects then left the store with the stolen goods, police said.

The second incident occurred on Jan. 17 at a shoe store in the 4200 block of 3rd Street. After entering the store about 12:20 p.m., the man pointed a gun at the clerk and forced the person into a storage area at the back of the store. The woman removed items from the clerk as the man held her at gunpoint, police said. Both suspects then left the store with the victim’s property.

Police said both stores are were Korean-run businesses that are locked during normal business hours. Customers have to be let in by the clerks, or have appointments to enter the locations, which the victims did in both incidents.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. On Jan. 5 he was wearing a baseball cap, scarf and glasses, while on Jan. 17 he was wearing a knit hat and a Gap hoodie.

The woman is described as being between 30 and 45 years old, about 5 feet 3 to 5 feet 5 inches tall also of medium build. On Jan. 5 she was wearing a black baseball cap, a gray sweatshirt and pants and glasses, while on Jan. 17 she was wearing a red hoodie, a hooded winter jacket and glasses.