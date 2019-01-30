× Police Arrest Wanted Man After Search in Burbank

Police arrested a wanted man who was being sought in Burbank, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials from the Burbank police were assisting the Los Angeles Police Department in the search, which was focused near McCambridge Park, at 1515 N Glenoaks Blvd. There was a large police presence in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is unclear when the search began or what the man was wanted on suspicion of.

He is described as a black man that is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, Burbank police said in a tweet. He has frosted or bleached hair and is wearing a white shirt and dark sweat pants.

Active Investigation: Burbank Police are assisting LAPD with search for a warrant suspect near McCambridge Park (1515 N Glenoaks Bl). Described as African American male, 5'10", 160, frosted/bleached hair, wearing white shirt and dark sweat pants. pic.twitter.com/oMnhP0ajZS — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) January 30, 2019