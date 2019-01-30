Preview of Puppy Bowl XV With Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport and Brittany Vizcarra From Paw Works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport joined us live to tell us all about the worlds cutest sporting event Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV. PUPPY BOWL XV features more puppies (93) from more shelters and rescues (51) drafted to represent “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff”. Over the past 14 years PUPPY BOWL has featured more than 500 adoptable and adorable puppies that have played their hearts out and found their forever homes. You can watch Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV at noon on Sunday, Feb 3.

For more info on Animal Planet you can go to their website.

For more info on the puppies we featured for adoption, you can go to their website.