'Regal' Sea Otter Brook Dies at Long Beach Aquarium at 21

A Long Beach aquarium is mourning the death of a sea otter who was nearly 22 years old.

The Aquarium of the Pacific says Brook died Tuesday. She’d recently been diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

The zoo says Brook “was known for her photogenic looks and regal demeanor” and will be greatly missed.

The aquarium’s annual Otter Bowl event, which was to be held on Sunday, will be replaced by a tribute to Brook.

Brook was born in 1997 and was just a year old when she arrived at the aquarium, before the facility was opened to the public.

“She was found stranded as a two-week-old pup in Northern California and was rescued and housed at a marine mammal center,” the aquarium said. “After going through a rehabilitation program, otter experts determined it was not possible to release her back into the wild, as she had not learned survival skills from her mother as sea otter pups typically do.”

The aquarium says she was the oldest female southern sea otter in a zoo or aquarium.

She is survived by the aquarium’s other senior otter, Charlie, who arrived at the aquarium around the same time as Brook. He’s the oldest southern sea otter living at a zoo or aquarium.

The zoo has set up a fundraising campaign for those who would like to donate money in Brook’s memory.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this report.

