San Diego Police Officer to Appear in Court on Domestic Violence, Assault Charges

A San Diego police officer is expected to appear in court Wednesday on domestic violence and assault charges stemming from an incident reported in Santee about a week ago, officials said.

Timothy Romberger, 39, is facing one count of felony assault with a firearm and one count of felony domestic violence, said police Lt. Brent Williams.

A spokeswoman with the county district attorney’s office said Romberger was to be arraigned Wednesday in El Cajon.

Romberger is an 11-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department and was assigned as a patrol officer in the department’s Eastern Division.

