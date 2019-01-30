Series of Storms to Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal Beginning Wednesday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A series of storms are headed to Southern California, bringing showers to the region late Wednesday and continuing off-and-on into early next week.

The first, and weakest of the storms, is forecast to bring between .25 and 1 inch of rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon could lead to brief heavy downpours, but overall showers are expected to remain on the light side.

The second storm arrives Friday and should bring between 1 and 3 inches of rain through Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

Officials are concerned mud and debris flows, especially near the recent burn areas, could result from this more powerful system.

Mountain resort areas should receive significant snowfall above 7,000 feet through noon Saturday. Snow levels will then drop to about 5,000 feet.

Cool conditions and light showers will continue Sunday, Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Snow levels at this point could fall all the way to 4,000 feet, according to the Weather Service.

The low snow levels could result in snow on mountain passes such as the I-5 corridor.