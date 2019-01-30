× Shallow 3.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Redlands

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning three miles from Redlands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:00 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 9.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was one mile from Bryn Mawr, two miles from Loma Linda and four miles from Grand Terrace.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

