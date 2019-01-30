A group of state legislators has asked Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate a mysterious surcharge that appeared in a 2017 government report on the state's gasoline prices that has reportedly been adding an average of 20 cents to each gallon purchased since at least 2015. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 30, 2019.
State Lawmakers Ask AG Becerra to Investigate Hidden Gas Surcharge
