Suspect Sought After Man Injured in Hollywood Stabbing

A suspect is being sought after a man was stabbed in Hollywood early Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers got a call about the stabbing about 4:22 p.m. when the victim’s sister reported the incident, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. The suspect has been described by police as a Hispanic man who stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

The victim was rushed to medical treatment, police said, and a knife was used in the attack.

No details about a suspected motive or other circumstances in the shooting have been released by LAPD.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.