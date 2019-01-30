× Suspect Throws Molotov Cocktail-Type Device at Deputies During Pursuit in Moreno Valley

A man who had been behaving erratically threw an incendiary device at deputies who were pursuing his vehicle in Moreno Valley on Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities were called regarding the man’s problematic behavior just before 6:30 p.m., said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

They found him in the 23000 block of Dome Street, where he was believed to be armed with a knife, Vasquez said.

The suspect then got into a vehicle and drove away in an attempt to evade capture, the deputy said.

While fleeing, he launched a destructive device that was “basically a Molotov cocktail” at the deputies chasing him, Vasquez said. No officials or civilians were struck.

Vasquez said he did not know what the device was made of.

The suspect eventually crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Yee Street and Chiante Court, officials said.

When deputies went to take him into custody, a physical altercation ensued, according to Vasquez.

The man was injured and subsequently taken to a hospital. There were no further details available on his injuries or how he sustained them.

Vasquez said the man will be booked into jail after receiving treatment.