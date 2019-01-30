Uncle, Nephew Sentenced for Fatal Shooting of Man at Baldwin Park Restaurant

A man and his nephew from Bassett each received decades-long prison sentencesTuesday for shooting a man to death during an argument at a Baldwi Park restaurant, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court Jury convicted Omar Valenzeula Perez, also known as Omar Salazar Medina, 27, and his nephew, Eric Armenta Perez, 23, of first-degree murder in October for the Nov. 6, 2016, death of 24-year-old Alberto Calvillo of Montlcair, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office.

Omar Perez received a prison term of 50 years to life at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said in a written statement. Eric Perez was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The deadly shooting took place shortly after 11 p.m. after the attackers and the victim became involved in an argument while at the Urupuan restaurant, 13310 Ramona Blvd, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

“According to evidence presented in court, Omar Perez shot Calvillo to death with a gun provided to him by his nephew, and they both fled,” the District Attorney’s Office statement said.

Paramedics took Calvillo to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries, officials said. An autopsy performed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined he died from “multiple gunshot wounds.

Police stopped and detained Omar and Eric Perez as they were driving nearby, Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.