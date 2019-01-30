Westbound 118 Freeway Shut Down in Pacoima Following Rollover Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway were blocked through Pacoima after a vehicle overturned Wednesday evening, injuring two people inside, officials said.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Glenoaks Boulevard, where the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The incident was creating a severe bottleneck during the evening rush hours, aerial video showed.

The lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 7:45 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

A man and woman described by firefighters as elderly were extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital.

Though the car appears rather mangled as it sat on its head in aerial footage, LAFD said the occupants were in fair condition and had been alert and talking with firefighters.

It was unclear what led up to the crash, and fire officials said it was unknown whether others were involved.

No further details were available.

