× Wife Drives up to Scene of Deadly Hit-and-Run in Aliso Viejo Only to Discover Victim Is Her Husband; Suspect in Custody

A woman discovered her husband was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was bicycling in Aliso Viejo early Wednesday morning upon driving up to the scene, and a suspect has since been taken into custody, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities were called to the scene near Woods Canyon Drive and Westridge Drive about 6:40 a.m. and discovered a victim in his 50s, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that struck him had fled the scene.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspected driver and a vehicle believed to be the one involved in the crash were found a short distance from the scene, officials said just after 8:30 a.m. O.C. Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Carrie Braun later told KTLA the vehicle was less than a mile away and the suspect was found on a nearby trail.

She said the victim’s wife had discovered he was involved in the early morning crash after first seeing and approaching the scene. The victim, who has not been identified, was on his morning bike ride.

Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. No other details have yet been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 714-647-7000 as the investigation continues.