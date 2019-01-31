× 2 More Dead in Camp Fire ID’d by Sheriff’s Office

A Northern California sheriff’s office has released the names of two more people who died in a devastating wildfire that killed at least 86 people.

The Butte County Sheriff’s office identified on Thursday the deceased as 74-year-old Robert Quinn of Paradise and 93-year-old Berniece Schmidt of Magalia.

The office has publicly identified 69 of people who perished in a Nov. 8 wildfire that was the country’s deadliest in a century.

The wildfire wiped out more than 14,000 homes, most of them in the tiny town of Paradise. The smaller communities of Concow and Magalia were also hard hit.

The cause of the fire is not known, although some people who lost homes and relatives are suing Pacific Gas & Electric. The utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week.