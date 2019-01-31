2 Occupants of Suspected Stolen Vehicle Hurt After Pursuit Ends in Crash in Pacoima

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A female driver and male passenger were injured after crashing while fleeing from police in a suspected stolen vehicle in Pacoima on Thursday, officials said.

Officers began chasing the sedan around 6:40 p.m., and within three minutes the suspects had collided with another vehicle on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near the intersection with Pierce Street, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

The individuals they crashed into will be OK, Lopez said, but the suspects' vehicle rolled onto its side and the pair became trapped inside.

Firefighters responded and spent about 10 minutes working to extricate them. They were eventually able to free both after cutting the car's roof off.

The man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital, both in stable condition, Lopez said.

The officer did not have details on the passenger's injuries, but said the driver broke her arm. Aerial video from the scene showed the man was conscious and able to sit upright.

Authorities will later book the pair into jail on suspicion of felony evading, according to Lopez.