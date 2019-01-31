3 Men Arrested in Anaheim Homicide That Occurred in September

Three men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Anaheim last September, officials said this week.

Julio Cesar Munoz, 36, of Placentia, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head about 11:15 a.m. at a cul-de-sac in the 1200 block of North Sunshine Way.

Anaheim police determined Munoz had been shot just after midnight during a “factory party.” Authorities described factory parties as being held in industrial areas where guests participate in illicit activities, “including the inhalation of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘nos,'” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives interviewed dozens of witnesses and reviewed video for four months before identifying the suspects.

Larry Robert Douglass II, of Artesia, and Johnathan Michael Rowe, of Santa Ana, were arrested Tuesday, and Zachary Jay Goemaat, of Santa Ana, was arrested Wednesday, police said.

All three men are 19 and were booked on suspicion of murder and are being held on $1 million.

Police did not release any details about a possible motive, but investigators do not believe it was gang related.