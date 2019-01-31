Activists Call for Hollywood Gym to Ban Man Who Yelled ‘White Power’ During Protest Over Police Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating after a man shouted "white power" and threw up a white supremacist hand signal at racial justice advocates protesting at a 24 Hour Fitness in Hollywood on Thursday.

The man was wearing a T-shirt with Los Angeles Police Department logos, but the agency said it does not appear that he is a member of their force.

Black Lives Matter activists were at the gym on Sunset Boulevard to protest how it handled a man who was in a restricted area last year. Staff called LAPD to report that he was trespassing, and responding officers shot and killed 30-year-old Albert Ramon Dorsey, who they said was not complying with orders.

BLM now says the gym should have no space for white supremacists.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 31, 2019.

Officers from Hollywood Division attempted to make contact with the individual at the scene, but he fled on foot. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LAPD at (800) 339-6868. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 31, 2019

At this point it does NOT appear that the individual in the video is an LAPD Officer, but we will continue to investigate. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2019