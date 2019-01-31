LAFD Working to Rescue Man Clinging to Tree Above Raging L.A. River Near Griffith Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Fire Department officials were working to rescue a man who was clinging to a tree, above the raging Los Angeles River near Griffith Park Thursday.

The man was seen not moving, holding on to a tree, 25 feet from the L.A. River's edge, a quarter of a mile south of Zoo Drive.

Video from Sky 5 showed two workers from LAFD's Swift Water Rescue Team aboard an inflatable rescue boat, struggling to maneuver the raging waters to reach the victim.

The water below was about 4 feet deep, moving at 15 miles per hour, according to a police scanner.

The workers managed to get to the victim a few minutes later, bringing him aboard the boat and taking him to safety.

LAFD said the victim did not appear to have any injuries, but was being evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

It is unknown how the man ended up in the tree. His bicycle was also pulled from the river.

A powerful rainstorm pummeled Southern California Tuesday, bringing up to 3 inches of rain and prompting several evacuation orders and road closures.