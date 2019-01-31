× Holy Fire Burn Area in Riverside County Under Mandatory Evacuation as Storms Bring Concerns for Mudflows

The first in a series of storms slated to begin Thursday will bring rain, mountain snow as well as a concerns for debris flows in recent burn areas.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in the Holy Fire burn scar of Riverside County Thursday morning.

The first storm is heading to Southern California from the Central Coast and will bring about five hours of steady rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak rainfall rates are expected to range between 0.2 and half an inch of rain per hour, with up to an inch total.

“Minor and shallow debris flows are possible over recent burn areas, but the likelihood for damaging flows is slim,” the weather service reported.

Officials also warned of downed trees, increased crashes and travel delays and rockslides on canyon roads.

In Riverside County, Amorose, Alberhill, Alvarado-A, Flen Eden, Glen Ivy-A and B, Grace, Horsethief-A, Laguna-A, Lakeside-A, Maitri, McVicker-A, Rice and Withrow-A are all under mandatory evacuation.

An evacuation warning, which is voluntary, is in place in Orange County areas affected by the Holy Fire, officials said, where there is also a flash flood watch in place.

The watch is in place from 10 a.m. Thursday through the afternoon hours and affects the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills near the Holy Fire burn scar, according to the weather service. Periods of heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms are expected in that area.

The voluntary evacuation in Orange County is for homes located within Trabuco Creek Rose Canyon and the Mystic Oaks / El Cariso areas.

As of Thursday morning, there are no mandatory evacuation orders in place in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles or Riverside counties, which were all recently ravaged by wildfires.

In a tweet, the Ventura County Fire Department asked residents to be prepared as the storm moves through that area.

The storm has prompted a winter weather advisory for Thursday evening in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

About 8 inches of snow is expected at elevations above 7,000 feet, with less expected above 6,500 feet. The snow is not expected to affect mountain passes, the weather service noted.

A reprieve from the first storm is predicted Friday, but a second, more potent storm is expected Friday night into Saturday.

The second storm will also bring gusty winds, and some lingering showers are possible through Monday night, according to the weather service.

Please remain alert and prepared as another rain system moves through Ventura County. Possible impacts to foothills and PCH . Rain prep info available at https://t.co/JcfOpDaV1m. @VCFD https://t.co/iaPOpTIZUk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 31, 2019