Black History Visionaries

Could you imagine a world that is devoid of visionaries? Could you imagine a world that is resistant to progress and change? In honor of Black History Month, KTLA 5 celebrates the men and women whose imagination, talent, courage and vision make our world a better place. We’re shining a light on African Americans who serve our communities with compassion. Our honorees stand out in the worlds of business, education, engineering, entertainment, the arts, sports, and many more.