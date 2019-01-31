Charisse Bremond Weaver, President of the Brotherhood Crusade

Charisse Bremond Weaver is the President and CEO of the Los Angeles Brotherhood Crusade. Since 2006 she has lead the mission of the Brotherhood Crusade started by her late father to work with disconnected families and youth through health and wellness, education, economic development, and institutional building working with nonprofits in South Los Angeles and surrounding communities

Charisse served as the first woman President of the African American Unity Center and as the first-ever Executive director of Sabriya’s Castle of Fun Foundation. She serves as director of Green Dot Public Schools. Charisse knows that her role as a leader helps to inspire other young women to seek leadership roles in their communities, by leading with integrity and heart.

