Charles Dickerson III, Founder, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of LA

Charles Dickerson III is Founder, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

Over his 40 plus years of conducting, he has directed performances of many of the greatest orchestral and choral works throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. He has prepared choruses for concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestras including the Phil’s 2012 performance of the Mahler Eighth Symphony and performances of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with Maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducting.

Charles also holds important compositional and arranging credits. His best-known work is “I Have A Dream,” a choral and orchestral setting of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s landmark speech. He has also arranged and conducted orchestral performances from the music of Duke Ellington, Stevie Wonder, Motown and others.

