DA to Review Video Evidence in Case Newport Beach Doctor Accused of Drugging, Raping Women

The Orange County district attorney has ordered an examination of all evidence, including numerous videos, in the case of a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend charged with sexually assaulting seven women.

Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said that after the review, he will determine how to proceed in the case against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, whose high-profile prosecutions were launched by Spitzer’s predecessor, Tony Rackauckas.

The move comes after defense attorneys filed a motion for evidence, accusing Rackauckas of recklessly misrepresenting depictions on video of the couple engaged in sexual acts with intoxicated women and claiming his office had not reviewed any materials supporting such inflammatory claims.

The charges and salacious details involving the reality-TV star — including accusations that the doctor drugged and raped his victims — made national headlines, but defense lawyers say forensic experts found no evidence of sexual assault on the videos or people in any state in which they could not consent to sex.

