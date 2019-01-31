Diva Defined: Chandra Wilson, Embracing the Journey

Actress Chandra Wilson talks about going from Houston to NYC to study acting. She also speaks about the importance of having mentors to guide you, and explains how she landed the role of Dr. Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy.

Chandra also discusses how she balances home and work life as a busy actress, and opens up to Sheryl about having a daughter with a chronic illness, and her overall outlook on life.

