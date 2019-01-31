Dr. Pamela Wiley, Speech Language Pathologist and Founder of LA Speech and Language Therapy Center

Dr. Wiley began her professional career with LAUSD serving in several capacities. While she enjoyed each experience, she wanted to do more and more importantly she wanted to do it her way. In 1979, she decided to strike out on her own and open a speech therapy clinic in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles dedicated to providing quality services to children and their families from underserved communities.

With the dramatic increase in autism diagnoses, Dr. Wiley and her team of speech-language pathologists and infant development specialists continue to forge the way for thousands of families throughout L.A. County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video