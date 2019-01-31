× Early-Morning Fire Damages 7 Vehicles at Anaheim Apartment Complex

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire Thursday morning that damaged multiple vehicles at an apartment building in Anaheim.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of South Brookhurst Street just after 4 a.m., an operator with the Anaheim Fire Department said.

The blaze was doused less than 40 minutes later, but not before seven vehicles had caught fire.

Firefighters kept the flames from reaching the apartment building, the operator said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire, which is under investigation.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.