Fine Tuning at The Petersen

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the exhibition Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs which explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world. Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we present an opportunity for visitors to witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.
And, don’t forget to take a look at the companion Petersen exhibition THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena. Through carefully selected sets of automobiles, we illuminate key aspects of monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility. Our publics will leave with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.
FINE TUNING: JAPANESE/AMERICAN CUSTOMS
OPEN NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 10, 2019
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA. 90036
323-964-6331
THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING
OPEN NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 10, 2019
