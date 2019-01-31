Fine Tuning at The Petersen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the exhibition Fine Tuning: Japanese/American Customs which explores multiple facets of the interchange between Japanese and American car tuning and customization. Japanese tuning (both in Japan and as a transpacific phenomenon) is unprecedented in other parts of the world. Through the display of seven visually impressive representative vehicles, we present an opportunity for visitors to witness a uniquely Japanese vernacular within a growing demographic of automotive enthusiasts.

And, don’t forget to take a look at the companion Petersen exhibition THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING. No American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods. Monozukuri (pronounced moh-noh ZOO-koo-ree) — interpreted as “the art, science, and craft of making things” — is a recently conceived but critical concept that explains these phenomena. Through carefully selected sets of automobiles, we illuminate key aspects of monozukuri, including creative engineering, craftsmanship, efficiency, endurance, and utility. Our publics will leave with a deeper understanding of how the Japanese automotive industry became a force to be reckoned with, and why Japanese cars are now essential to American life.

FINE TUNING: JAPANESE/AMERICAN CUSTOMS

OPEN NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 10, 2019

THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING

OPEN NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 10, 2019

