Gang Member Sentenced for Double Shooting at Redondo Beach Gas Station

A Lawndale gang member began serving 15 year to life in state prison Wednesday after being sentenced for the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another at a gas station in Redondo Beach , officials said.

Erik Martinez, 21, pleaded no contest to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the June 16, 2016 shooting in the parking lot of a gas station at the corner of Inglewood and Marine avenues, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He also admitted to the special allegationw that he personally used a gun in the crimes and that the crimes were gang-related.

Martinez was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison, officials said.

The shooting took place amid a gang-related dispute, officials said.

Mike Cortez-Marquez, 19, of Lawndale died at the scene of the shooting from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records.

The second victim was shot in the stomach but survived.

Martinez entered his plea just as a jury trial was scheduled to begin, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show.

If he had been convicted at trial, Martinez could have faced up to 50 years to life behind bars.