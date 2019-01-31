Gerald Freeny, President of the 2019 Tournament of Roses

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth”. – Muhammad Ali

For the past 30 years, Gerald Freeny has been a volunteer member of the Tournament of Roses Association. This year Gerald made history, becoming the first African American President to lead the Tournament.

In addition to his many years of service with the Tournament of Roses, his community involvement has included; President of the San Gabriel chapter of NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives), the Pasadena Police Foundation Board, Pasadena Police Citizens Academy, Pasadena Rose Bowl Aquatics Board, University Club, Pasadena YMCA Board, Black Support Group at Cal State LA, Urban League Board of Governors, United Way Fundraising Committee, Toastmasters and the Pasadena NAACP. Freeny has been on the Advisory Board of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation since 2016, and is also a member of Legacy’s Museum Committee. Freeny is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi and Gamma Zeta Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi fraternities and First Historic Lutheran Church.

