‘I Was Defending Myself’: Man Accused of Assaulting Women in Downtown L.A. Says Video Lacks Context

Posted 10:59 PM, January 31, 2019, by

The man who's out on bail after being arrested in a caught-on-video attack on two women in downtown Los Angeles spoke alongside his attorney Thursday, saying he was acting in self-defense and the footage doesn't tell the whole story. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 31, 2019.

