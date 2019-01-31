× JetBlue Plane Makes Emergency Landing at LAX After Possible Lightning Strike

A JetBlue plane with more than 150 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX on Thursday after it was possibly hit by lightning, officials said.

The New York City-bound flight had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport “when the crew reported a possible lightning strike,” according to a statement from JetBlue.

The plane landed safely at LAX around 11:15 a.m., the statement said.

It was unclear whether any of the 153 people who were on the aircraft at the time of the incident suffered injuries.

LAX officials told KTLA they were awaiting on additional information, including whether the plane was actually struck by lightning.

Meanwhile, crews are inspecting the plane to determine if it can continue on to JFK Airport in New York. If it can’t, passengers will be accommodated on another flight.

The incident took place as a thunderstorm rolled into Southern California, bringing rain and lightning that prompted the closures of several beaches in L.A. and Orange counties.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.