L.A. School Police Officer Accused of Stealing $27K Through Payroll Scam

Prosecutors filed charges Thursday against an L.A. School Police Department officer they say stole $27,000 from the Los Angeles Unified School District by collecting overtime for shifts she did not work, officials said.

Juliana Casique, 34, faces four counts of grand theft and and one count of forgery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

“Casique is accused of manipulating the timekeeping and payroll systems of the Los Angeles Unified School District,” the statement said. “She allegedly was paid on 63 occasions between 2014 and 2017 for shifts and overtime she did not work.”

She faces up to five years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged.

Los Angeles County booking records show Casique had not been taken into custody.

An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.