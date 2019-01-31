× Lightning Strikes Chevron Oil Refinery in El Segundo, Causing Power Outage: Police

Lightning struck a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, causing a power outage Thursday, the El Segundo Police Department said.

Because of the outage, a safety flare went up that was visible to residents in nearby neighborhoods, according to police.

There was no threat to neighboring communities, according to the El Segundo Fire Department.

Oil refineries use flares to safely burn excess hydrocarbon gases that can’t be recovered or recycled. The flares create a small flame, smoke and a rumbling noise that can be mistaken for a fire.

Safety systems at the refinery were operational and working normally, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

There were reports that the outage was caused by the lightning striking an electrical line.

The El Segundo Fire Department was working at the scene with the Chevron Fire Department to assess the incident.

As efforts continued to get the refinery back online, intermittent flaring was expected to occur throughout the day, police said.

Southern California’s air quality management district was onsite monitoring air quality compliance.

A powerful storm moved through Southern California Thursday, producing thunder and lightning and prompting several closures and evacuations throughout the county.

The Los Angeles Weather Service advised residents to stay indoors when possible during the storm.

Earlier today, Chevron Refinery was struck by lightning causing a significant power outage. As a result, they had a safety flare that is visible. At this point, there is no impact to the community and all safety… https://t.co/jdkEcepj7H — El Segundo Police (@elsegundopd) January 31, 2019

ESFD units are on scene monitoring a flare-off, that has occurred in the 300 Block of El Segundo Blvd. The incident is static and there is no immediate threat to the community. — El Segundo Fire Dept (@dept_el) September 17, 2018