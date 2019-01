× San Francisco-Area Restaurant Bans ‘Make America Great Again’ Hats

An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner says anyone wearing a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and says in a tweet Sunday that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate.

It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served, same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate. — J. Kenji “Individual Fun” López-Alt (@kenjilopezalt) January 27, 2019

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Lopez-Alt’s decision was met with mixed reaction by restaurant clients.

Diners interviewed by the newspapers said they understood Lopez-Alt’s stance but questioned the hat ban and said he could have found a way to start a dialogue on the issue.

Lopez-Alt wrote the 2015 book “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.”

He says his restaurant received threatening emails following the tweet and declined further comment.