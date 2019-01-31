Man Already on Probation for DUI Caught Driving With Potentially Fatal Level of Alcohol in Blood in Gardena: Police

Police in Gardena arrested a man already on probation for intoxicated driving on Wednesday night after he was pulled over while driving with a potentially fatal blood-alcohol level more than four times above the legal limit, officials said.

An officer was on patrol in the area of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Western Avenue when he spotted a car weaving in traffic and nearly colliding with another vehicle, the Gardena Police Department said in a written statement.

The driver “did not to well” on a field sobriety test, the statement said.

An alcohol screening device registered a blood-alcohol level of .378 percent, police said.

“He was over four time the legal limit of .08 percent,” the statement said. “To put this in perspective, the medical profession states, ‘A range of .35 percent to .40 percent usually represents potentially fatal alcohol poisoning.'”

The driver’s car was already equipped with an ignition interlock device stemming from a prior DUI conviction, police said.