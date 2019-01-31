× Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Road-Rage Crash That Killed 22-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Gardena: DA

A 25-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in connection with a road-rage incident from 2017 that left a motorcyclist dead in Gardena, prosecutors announced Thursday, the same day the defendant was scheduled to be arraigned.

The court date comes about two weeks after Oscar Villa of Hawthorne was held to answer for a count of murder, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s release.

Villa allegedly got into an altercation with 22-year-old Jaylen Ramon Bell Maxwell while driving near Western Avenue and Gardena Boulevard on Dec. 21, 2017, the release stated.

Maxwell sped away from the scene; Villa allegedly followed and ran over the motorcyclist, leaving him with fatal injuries, according to prosecutors.

His car then crashed into a building.

The suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of murder in the wake of the crash, according to the Gardena Police Department.

If convicted, Villa faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life.