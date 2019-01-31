Newport Beach Doctor Accused of Stalking, Sending ‘Sexually Motivated’ Text Messages to High School Cheerleaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Newport Beach doctor accused of sending “sexually motivated” text messages to high school cheerleaders, had more conditions added to his bail after new stalking allegations surfaced. David Haller, 52, was a volunteer with the cheerleading team at the University of California, Irvine and at several events at Newport Harbor High School, prosecutors said. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 31, 2019.