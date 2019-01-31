× Palmdale Warns Public of Faulty Streetlight Wiring That Could Shock People in the Rain

Authorities in Palmdale are warning the public to avoid city streetlight poles during this week’s storms because of wiring problems that could deliver an electric shock to people when the lights are on in the rain.

Officials have estimated that roughly 130 of the city’s 18,000 streetlights have exposed pinched wires, which could shock people or pets that make contact with them, said city spokesman John Mlynar.

It’s unclear what caused the damage, but the problem potentially affects 12,875 newly installed poles that carry 47-watt LED bulbs, he said. Of those, crews have inspected 1,000 and fixed the ones that had crimped and exposed wiring.

“When it’s raining, stay away,” Mlynar said. “Don’t touch the pole, don’t touch wires.”

