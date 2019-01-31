Patricio “Cacahuate” Manuel, First Transgender Male Professional Boxer

First Transgender Male Professional Boxer

Patricio “Pat” Manuel (known as “Cacahuate” in the boxing world) is the first transgender professional boxer in the United States, and one of the first visible transgender male boxers in the world. Living his truth, Patricio made his debut with Golden Boy Promotions on December 8, 2018 and won a four-round fight in the super-featherweight division.

Prior to transitioning, Patricio was a five-time national champion in the amateur women’s division, participating in the first-ever US women’s boxing trials for the 2012 Olympics.

Losing his Olympic dream gave Patricio the freedom to finally share with the world what he had always known in his heart: he is a transgender man. In 2013, he began medically transitioning under a doctor’s supervision, following USA Boxing and International Olympic Committee guidelines. He stepped back into the ring on May 5, 2016 – in the amateur male division – and won.

