Police Seek Additional Victims of Pasadena Therapist Accused of Sexual Assaults During Appointments

Police reached out to the public Thursday in search of any additional potential victims of a Pasadena marriage and family therapist accused of sexually assaulting two women during office appointments, authorities said.

Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, 64, of Pasadena faces two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, two counts of false imprisonment by violence, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of attempted sexual assault by restraint, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Jesse Carrillo said in a written statement.

He was first arrested on Nov. 27, a little more than a week after a women reported that Villamarin had sexually assaulted her on Nov. 16 during an appointment at his office in the 100 block of Orange Place, according to the lieutenant.

After being booked on suspicion of sexual battery, Villamarin posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody hours later pending court proceedings, Los Angeles County booking records show.

But detectives continued their investigation and identified a second victim who made similar allegation against Villamarin stemming from an appointment at his office on Jan. 11, 2016, Carrillo said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed seven felony counts against Villamarin on Jan. 9.

He appeared in court on Jan. 10 and posted $450,000 bail, officials said. He’s due to return to court for a hearing on Feb. 28.

Police released a photograph of Villamarin Thursday in hopes of generating additional tips from the public, and track down any potential victims who have yet to be identified, Carrillo said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasadena police Detective Matt Crawford at 626-744-3861, or the department’s dispatch center at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.