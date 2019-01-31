× Sens. Feinstein, Harris Say White House Has Ignored Objections to Trump’s 9th Circuit Nominees

California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris are vowing to fight President Trump’s picks to fill three vacancies on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California, saying the White House dismissed their objections.

Trump on Wednesday evening tapped Los Angeles appellate attorney Daniel P. Collins, 56, and Los Angeles litigator Kenneth Kiyul Lee, 43, both of whom he had nominated last year. Because they were not confirmed by the end of the last Congress, their nominations had expired.

Trump also nominated Daniel A. Bress, 39, a Washington, D.C.-area partner with Kirkland & Ellis, who was born in California.

The 9th Circuit, which covers California and eight other western states, has handed Trump some of his biggest legal losses, and conservatives itching to change its makeup have been surprised that Trump has left the California vacancies open for two years amid his push to fill empty judgeships across the country with young, conservative nominees.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.