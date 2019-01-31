Sherri Shepherd, Comedienne, Actress and Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV Host

Whether it’s on stage at a comedy club or on the big screen, daytime Emmy award-winner Sherri Shepherd’s hilarious sense of humor has had audiences laughing out loud for over 20 years. From executive producing and starring in her own sitcom SHERRI for Lifetime, to guest starring in the Emmy award-winning series 30 ROCK, Sherri has been in our living rooms bringing us joy through her comedic voice. The exuberant actress, comedienne and author is a March of Dimes celebrity ambassador and March of Dimes Mom. Overcoming the challenges and embracing the joys of raising a child with special needs, Sherri has partnered with YAI National Institute to raise awareness for children and adults with disabilities.

Sherri has shared her passion for staying healthy, by authoring PLAN D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes Even If You Don’t Have It (Harper Collins), which debuted 13th on the New York Times Best Seller List.

