× ‘Sorry’: Suspect Evades Police After Pursuit Through Downtown L.A.

A driver led a police officer on a pursuit through downtown Los Angeles, driving against traffic and getting involved in hit-and-run collisions Tuesday, the los Angeles Police Department said.

At around 12:00 p.m., a police officer on a bicycle attempted to stop 22-year-old Sahand Haji-Safari who was seen texting and driving in a black Mercedes Benz with expired tabs, in the area of 7th Street and Hill Street, LAPD said in a news release.

Haji-Safari did not stop and instead accelerated toward a one-way street, going in the opposite direction and using bike lanes to avoid opposing traffic. During that time, he was involved in two separate misdemeanor hit-and-run collisions, police said.

The suspect later pulled into a parking garage near the 600 block of South Broadway. Surveillance video captured Haji-Safari exit his vehicle and walk towards the ticket machine. The car then started to roll away after the driver apparently forgot to place the car in park. He then hurried back to stop it and went back out again.

Haji-Safari then spotted the police officer approaching and hurried back into the car and started backing out to exit the garage.

The officer directed him to stop, but the suspect told the officer that he could not and said he was “sorry,” the news release said.

The suspect drove out of the parking structure and was able to evade arrest.

Haji-Safari of San Diego is wanted by the LAPD for felony evading charges. Sahand was on parole for burglary, and had a felony bench warrant for failing to appear in court for another felony evading charge, according to police.